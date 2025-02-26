2 Oakland police officers hit by driver in stolen car; no arrests made, authorities say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two Oakland police officers were hurt Tuesday when they were struck by a suspect's vehicle in East Oakland.

The officers were sent to the California Department of Motor Vehicles office in the 500 block of 85th Avenue at about 11 a.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of two people who appeared to be unresponsive inside a vehicle.

The officers soon learned that the license plate on the vehicle was allegedly stolen and when they tried to detain the driver, that person drove off, hitting an Oakland Police Department patrol vehicle, according to police.

The two officers were hurt and were treated at the scene by paramedics and released, police said.

OPD didn't report any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426 and send videos or photos to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.