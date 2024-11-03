2 SF Walgreens hit in apparent smash-and-grab robberies within 1 hour of each other, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A pair of Walgreens stores in San Francisco were hit in apparent smash-and-grab robberies on Saturday.
An employee says a large group of juveniles ran into the store on Mission Street near First Street at around 3:30 p.m.
The suspects started going through the display cases and cleaned out the cosmetics shelves.
They left behind quite a mess as they ran out of the store with several bags of merchandise.
MORE: SFPD response times for small crimes still slow, and it may not get better anytime soon
A second store on Market and Ninth Streets was also hit about an hour later.
Police say it happened at around 4:45 p.m. with a large group entering the store
Video shows when they tried to smash open display cases.
You can see them grabbing what they could and putting merchandise into bags.
INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker
The group then heads out the door and heading down Market Street.
Police say so far, no arrests have been made.
A security guard says that store was also hit Friday in a smash-and-grab robbery.