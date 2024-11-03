2 SF Walgreens hit in apparent smash-and-grab robberies within 1 hour of each other, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A pair of Walgreens stores in San Francisco were hit in apparent smash-and-grab robberies on Saturday.

An employee says a large group of juveniles ran into the store on Mission Street near First Street at around 3:30 p.m.

The suspects started going through the display cases and cleaned out the cosmetics shelves.

They left behind quite a mess as they ran out of the store with several bags of merchandise.

A second store on Market and Ninth Streets was also hit about an hour later.

Police say it happened at around 4:45 p.m. with a large group entering the store

Video shows when they tried to smash open display cases.

You can see them grabbing what they could and putting merchandise into bags.

The group then heads out the door and heading down Market Street.

Police say so far, no arrests have been made.

A security guard says that store was also hit Friday in a smash-and-grab robbery.