2 Vallejo firefighters injured after pulling driver from burning car

Two Vallejo firefighters are hurt after pulling a man from a burning car. The driver had multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two Vallejo firefighters are hurt after pulling a man from a burning car.

The firefighters were called to Curtola at Monterey at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after a Camaro rear-ended a Vallejo water truck and caught fire.

Two firefighters were hurt pulling the injured driver from the Camaro.

One suffered first degree burns and the other strained their shoulder.

The driver had multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.