Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson to host 58th annual CMA Awards

NEW YORK -- The County Music Association and ABC announced on Monday that Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson will host "The 58th Annual CMA Awards."
Bryan, a a four-time CMA Awards host, and Manning, a three-time host this year, will be joined by first-time host Wilson.
County Music's Biggest Night will air live from Nashville on Nov. 20 at 8/7c on ABC and the next day on Hulu.
"I am honored to be back hosting the CMA Awards again this year," Manning said. "The past two years have been a lot of fun, and I know Lainey is going to bring a special flare. Hopefully she can help me keep Luke in line! Either way, I'm excited for an incredible night of celebration and Country Music."
Meanwhile, Bryan has a lot to celebrate these days aside from returning to host the big show, including new music, sold-out tours and his judging gig on "American Idol."
"The first time I was asked to do the CMAs I was honored, growing up as a kid that sat in the living room with the family and we watched the CMAs every year, and so the fact that I get to host it is pretty special," Bryan said.
He has quickly become one of country music's most reliable hit-makers.
Now Bryan is back in the saddle with an eighth album, "Mind of a Country Boy." In a new show coming out on Hulu, Bryan looks at the stories behind the songs.
"Early in my career, I was doing party songs and upbeat songs and putting spring break albums out," Bryan said. "It was craziness. And so now I'm talking about, I feel like people can hear the maturity of where I'm at in life... but I just think it's a good album that tells where I'm at in my journey as an artist and as a dad and a husband, and all the other titles I may have."
Performers and presenters for "The 58th Annual CMA Awards" will be announced in the coming weeks.