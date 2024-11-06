2024 election: Photos show unique polling places, long lines across America
Wednesday, November 6, 2024 1:24AM
2024 election: Photos show unique polling places, long lines across AmericaFrom left to right: astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague and Don Pettit show their U.S. flag-themed socks aboard the International Space Station on Nov. 5, 2024.
NASA via AP
From long lines to unique polling places, photos show the 2024 election as people voted across America.
Take a look at our gallery in the player above.
Click here for full coverage on the 2024 presidential election.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.