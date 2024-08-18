Critically acclaimed FX hit 'Reservation Dogs' gets Emmy love in final season

LOS ANGELES -- One of the great stories this Emmy season is FX's "Reservation Dogs," which is finally getting some real love from the Emmys in its final season. The show received four nominations, including Outstanding Comedy."

The show, about Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma ,previously received just a single Emmy nod for Sound Editing, despite critical acclaim and winning two Peabodys in its three seasons.

"When we both started, the kind of stories were very similar and a lot of things that just highlighted hardship and how depressing it was to be Native," said co-creator Taika Waititi. "What I love about our cultures is we find a way to be funny and to celebrate life."

Co-creator Sterlin Harjo added, "Really, it's about looking at the reality of where we come from, but also celebrating the humor and joy of that place as well."

The show's star, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, has made history as the first Indigenous nominee ever in a lead acting category at the Emmys. That representation is something he told us about when he was nominated at the Critics Choice Awards.

"Not a lot of Native actors, creatives, artists get to be on stages like these," he said "And to be on stage and be representing our people every day, it's an honor."

You can stream all three seasons of "Reservation Dogs" on Hulu now.

