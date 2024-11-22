Holiday festivities underway in San Jose, including light shows, ice skating and pop-up bars

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There's less than a week left until Thanksgiving, and the Christmas lights and popup bars are already up.

You can cruise into the holiday season in the comfort of your own car.

On Thursday evening, Christmas in the Park's Drive Thru Light Show returned.

There are 150,000 twinkling lights illuminated throughout the mile-long drive.

Debbie Degutis is the managing director of Christmas in the Park.

"If you have little kids and you're worried about them in a crowd, or you have older grandparents and you don't want them to be walking around downtown, this is a way to have the young and the old together and enjoying new memories and making memories that are going to last forever," Degutis said.

Degutis says this ticketed show is a revenue source Christmas in the Park depends on more so now than ever before.

"Those who have supported us in the past with $20 to $30,000, some of them have had to drop out, some of them have cut their sponsorship levels, and I get it. It's hard out there," Degutis said.

The nonprofit could run $100 to $150,000 short next year.

DeGutis is confident it can make that up.

"We have been here since 1980. We're not going to go anywhere, and I know the community is gong to be behind us and support us," Degutis said.

Admission Monday through Thursday is $25 a car and $30 on the weekends.

But, if you are looking to do something outside--weather permitting--Downtown Ice in San Jose is officially open.

Michael Tongko is a traveling flight attendant from New Mexico.

"I am loving it, as you can see all the sweat. The ice is great tons of space and tons of room," Tongko said.

Matthew Jones is a young hockey player who loves the ice so much, he practically just came from practice.

"Like to do moves. It's a lot fun with me, 'cause I get to play games a lot," Jones said.

If you're looking to grab drinks with friends, Paper Planes and Miniboss in downtown San Jose are two local bars that transform into a holiday wonderland.

San Jose resident Nas Yasin said she goes every year with friends.

"It reminds a lot of us like New York City and how they get into the holiday spirit," she said.

Miracle on 1st Street returns as a Christmas pop-up bar at certain locations.

We spoke with San Jose resident Kristi Huynh.

"Especially when you're going into seasonal depression and when everything is so dark, it's just nice to be in an area where there's lights and people dressed in their joy," Huynh said.

And there are festive cocktails and mugs like "Christmaspolitan" or Snowball old-fashioned.

"This one we thought was really cute, it's new on the menu I think - that's how often you can tell I go haha," Huynh said.