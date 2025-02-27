Conan O'Brien shares how he feels to be hosting 2025 Oscars, what to expect during big night

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2025 Oscars is just days away, and comedian Conan O'Brien is hosting the awards show for the very first time on Sunday night.

ABC7 Anchor Reggie Aqui talked with O'Brien about how he feels to be hosting the event, what he's anticipating and how he is preparing for it.

"I think I've been blessed that things come to me at the right time. And so, for whatever reason - and I don't know if I'm a spiritual person or what - but I do think that things come to me when I'm ready for them and when I'm supposed to do them," O'Brien said. "So, the fact that this is happening now probably means that it's the right time.

He also took a playful jab at Aqui with "several grievances" against him.

Find out what those are, along with what you can expect from a night with O'Brien during Hollywood's big night by watching the full interview in the player above.

