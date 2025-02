Lion dances, firecrackers and more: Highlights of San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The streets of San Francisco came alive Saturday night as the Chinese New Year Parade made its way through some of the most iconic parts of the city.

From show-stopping floats to iconic lion dances, the celebration of Chinese culture and traditions was truly spectacular.

Thousands crowded the streets to watch the historic parade and performances.

