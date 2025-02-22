Flying car draws attention at 2025 Silicon Valley Auto Show: Here's a look

San Mateo-based company Alef says there are more than 3,000 pre-orders for the electric vehicle.

From the roads to the skies, a flying car is stealing the spotlight at this weekend's 2025 Silicon Valley Auto Show.

From the roads to the skies, a flying car is stealing the spotlight at this weekend's 2025 Silicon Valley Auto Show.

From the roads to the skies, a flying car is stealing the spotlight at this weekend's 2025 Silicon Valley Auto Show.

From the roads to the skies, a flying car is stealing the spotlight at this weekend's 2025 Silicon Valley Auto Show.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- From the roads to the skies, a flying car is stealing the spotlight at this weekend's 2025 Silicon Valley Auto Show.

Crowds began filing into the auto show when it kicked off Friday.

"The consumer can come here and experience many different vehicles all in one place," said Brian Moody, Executive Editor at Kelley Blue Book.

There was no shortage of impressive looking cars with innovative technology at the auto show. One of the cars getting the most attention was the Alef Flying Car.

"It's a regular electric vehicle with one more function, which none of the cars here have. It can actually vertically, take off and fly forward," said Jim Dukhovny, CEO and co-founder of Alef.

The San Mateo based-company said it conducted a successful test of its flying car in a city environment this month.

"People do not believe it's a video. People think it's a CGI. People think it's AI generated. That's why, actually, we had, like, some crews, like television crews, shoot it live, because they also didn't believe it," said Dukhovny.

The company says the car is 100% electric.

For now, the cost is $300,000, a price they expect to drop when they're more efficient at manufacturing.

It already has more than 3,000 pre-orders, and also the fascination of many other people who came to the auto show Friday taking in the display model.

"Very innovative," said Terry Spicuzza, an auto show attendee, "I'm sure a lot of people will say, "Is it the Jetson car?'"

MORE: Bay Area researchers discover longer battery life in EVs, meaning more miles for drivers

Dukhovny says if everything goes well, they plan to start production on the first one by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Many other new, technologically advanced models were at this year's Silicon Valley Auto Show for visitors to look at and test drive.

Experts say electric and hybrid vehicles are the most sought-after in the South Bay and still have plenty of interest across the country.

"It's true that while the sales of electric vehicles are slowing, they're still growing," Moody said, "So it's growth, but it's slower growth than before, maybe less so than what automakers want, but it's still increasing in demand."

Electric vehicles along with plenty of gas-powered vehicles old and new are all on display at the Santa Clara Convention Center through Sunday.