3 Bay Area men arrested in connection with brazen heist at NorCal gun store, police say

Surveillance video shows one of the men using a power tool to cut a hole through a wall to get into the gun store in the town of Newcastle.

AUBURN, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have arrested three Bay Area men in connection with a brazen heist at a gun store near Auburn in Northern California.

Police say the man from San Rafael loaded up 73 handguns into duffle bags.

The man was later arrested in possession of several stolen handguns.

Two other men from Vallejo were also arrested for the break-in.