3 arrested in North Bay after kidnapping patient from medical facility, police say

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Novato police say they arrested three people who kidnapped a patient on Saturday morning from a medical facility, trying to gain control of their finances.

Police say the suspects abducted the patient, assaulted a nurse who tried to stop them then took off. Law enforcement caught the suspects within 20 minutes.

Police believe the suspects planned to fraudulently take over the victim's conservatorship, a court-ordered arrangement giving someone else control over a person's finances and care.