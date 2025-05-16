32 kids, 5 adults escape bus fire in Santa Cruz Mountains unharmed, CHP says

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A charter bus with dozens of students on board caught fire Friday on the side of Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains, San Jose CHP says.

There were 32 kids and five adults on board and all were able to escape with no injuries.

According to CHP, the driver of the bus realized they were having some sort of mechanical problems and was able to pull over near Idylwild Road.

SKY7 video shows the burned-out bus as well as another bus that came to pick up the passengers.

If you are driving in that region, you may need to leave early because it could be backed up as crews clean up the mess.

