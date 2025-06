All 33 of SF's speed cameras are officially live: Here's when citations start going out

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Heads up, drivers in San Francisco! The city's speed cameras are officially live.

However, drivers won't see tickets for another 60 days.

Beginning Aug. 5, officials will mail tickets to registered owners of any vehicle that exceeds the speed limit by at least 11 miles per hour.

Fines start at $50 for driving 11 to 15 miles over the limit, but they can go up to $500.