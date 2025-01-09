4 people found dead inside Santa Rosa home, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Four people were found dead in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers were sent at 3:07 p.m. to the 200 block of Monarch Court to carry out a welfare check on residents who had not been seen for several days, police said. When officers investigated, they discovered four deceased people.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police are not yet releasing the suspected cause of death or relationship of the decedents, but said they don't believe there is any threat to public safety.

