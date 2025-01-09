24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
4 people found dead inside Santa Rosa home, police say

Thursday, January 9, 2025 12:52AM
SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Four people were found dead in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, according to police.

Officers were sent at 3:07 p.m. to the 200 block of Monarch Court to carry out a welfare check on residents who had not been seen for several days, police said. When officers investigated, they discovered four deceased people.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police are not yet releasing the suspected cause of death or relationship of the decedents, but said they don't believe there is any threat to public safety.

Copyright 2025 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
