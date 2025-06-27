24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

49ers' Deommodore Lenoir arrested in LA on obstruction charge

ESPN logo
Friday, June 27, 2025 6:14PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday night on a charge of obstruction of justice, police said.

Lenoir, a 25-year-old Los Angeles native, was released from jail early Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court next month, according to jail records.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir speaks during a news conference after practice at NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir speaks during a news conference after practice at NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers had approached a group that included Lenoir and observed a gun inside a parked vehicle. When police asked for the keys, another man tossed them to Lenoir. Lenoir then threw the keys to a third man who tried to hide them, according to multiple reports.

The 49ers have not released a statement on the matter.

Lenoir signed a five-year, $92 million extension with the 49ers in November. The 2021 fifth-round pick has recorded six interceptions, 26 passes defended and 265 tackles in his first four seasons with San Francisco.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW