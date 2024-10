Cowboys owner's family car hit by barricade outside Levi's Stadium ahead of game against 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The family of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was hit by a rising barricade outside Levi's Stadium Sunday, just before the game against the 49ers.

A 49ers spokesperson tells ABC7 News it happened at a security gate.

Jones' children and grandson were all in the car when the crash happened.

Charlotte and Jerry Jones Jr. were both evaluated by team medical staff before the game.