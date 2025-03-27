These 5 Bay Area Kohl's stores among dozens of 'underperforming' locations closing nationwide

Kohl's will shutter 27 underperforming stores this Saturday, March 29, as part of its restructuring efforts, including five Bay Area locations.

Kohl's will shutter 27 underperforming stores this Saturday, March 29, as part of its restructuring efforts, including five Bay Area locations.

Kohl's will shutter 27 underperforming stores this Saturday, March 29, as part of its restructuring efforts, including five Bay Area locations.

Kohl's will shutter 27 underperforming stores this Saturday, March 29, as part of its restructuring efforts, including five Bay Area locations.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Kohl's will shutter 27 underperforming stores across 15 states this Saturday, March 29, as part of its restructuring efforts, according to store webpages.

Among them are five Bay Area locations in Fremont, Mountain View, Napa, Pleasanton and San Rafael.

MORE: Forever 21 stores could close by May, court filings show

The store closures were first made public in a company announcement in January this year. At the time, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer reaffirmed its confidence in the overall strength of its store base but acknowledged that these specific locations were not meeting performance expectations.

The company said then that all impacted employees had been notified and were offered either a competitive severance package or the opportunity to apply for other open roles within the company.

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Tom Kingsbury, Kohl's chief executive officer, said at the time. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

LIST: 12 Bay Area Joann stores to close as company will shut down hundreds nationwide

The downsizing also includes cutting 10% of its corporate workforce.

In May, the company will also close its e-commerce fulfillment center in San Bernardino, California. The center, in operation since 2010, is shutting down as the company shifts to fulfilling online orders directly from store locations.

Despite the closures, Kohl's will continue to operate over 1,120 store locations nationwide.

Click here for the full list of stores closing.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.