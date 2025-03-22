6 injured following 2-car crash involving stolen car in San Jose, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Six people are injured following a two-car crash Saturday in San Jose involving a stolen car, authorities said.

The crash happened at McKee Rd. and Jackson Ave.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department said six people are injured with two of them sustaining life-threatening injuries.

All were taken to a local hospital.

The sheriff's department said deputies spotted a stolen silver Infiniti just after 2 a.m. near King Rd. and Marbury Rd.

As they tried to stop the car, it sped off before crashing into a Ford vehicle. Sheriff's deputies did not go after the driver confirming it was not a pursuit.

Four people were the stolen Infiniti and two were in the Ford, according to San Jose police.

North Jackson Avenue remains closed in both directions from Mather Drive to Rinehart Drive as of 11 a.m. They're asking the public to avoid the area.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's department and San Jose Police Department are investigating.