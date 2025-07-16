7.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Alaskan island, prompting tsunami warning

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake.

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Sand Point, Alaska, on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service.

The warning was later downgraded to an advisory, according to the agency.

Sand Point is located on northwestern Popof Island, off the Alaska Peninsula. It's approximately 600 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

The earthquake struck 54 miles south of Sand Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tsunami advisory is in effect from South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula to Kennedy Entrance and Unimak Pass, Alaska, on the Pacific Coast.

In addition to Sand Point, Alaskan cities Cold Bay and Kodiak are included in the advisory area.

Kodiak Police told ABC News sirens sounded in the city, which indicates to move to high ground. Any impacts in the area would be expected to arrive at approximately 2:40 p.m.

There have not been any reports of damage from the earthquake in Kodiak, according to police.

Michael Ashley of Cold Bay Lodge told ABC News he was working outside when he noticed things shaking, but says it "wasn't very intense."

Cold Bay was under the tsunami warning, but Ashley said "residents are not concerned since we are 100 feet above sea level." He says these large quakes are common for the area in the summer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.