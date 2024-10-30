Save big with these Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday deals at Walmart are now live, meaning you can save big this holiday season on tech, beauty, kitchen items and more. We rounded up some of the best deals happening right now, so check out some of the products on sale below.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Tech deals

- HP Stream 14-inch Windows Laptop for under $130.

- Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case with Plum Sport Loop for $70 off.

-Beats Solo3 Wireless for $80 off.

-SAMSUNG 55" UHD 4K Smart TV for under $300.

- 2021 Apple iPad Mini for under $400.

- Roku Premiere for just $27.60.

- RUNMUS Gaming Headset for under $30.

- Hisense 55" Class R6 Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for under $200.

- Apple AirPods Pro 2 for just $154.

Beauty savings

- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Face Moisturizer for under $20.

- (2 pack) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara for under $20.

-L'Oreal Paris Air Volume Lightweight Washable Mega Mascara for 18% off.

-Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream for under $15.

- Neutrogena Clear Pore 2-in-1 Facial Cleanser & Clay Mask for 50% off.

-FOREO Total Facelift Bundle for under $300.

- Perricone MD High Potency Classics Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer for over $20 off.

Home and kitchen savings

- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum for under $300.

- Hamilton Beach Stay or Go Programmable Slow Cooker for under $60.

-Ktaxon Propane Outdoor Fryer Aluminum for under $100.

-T-fal Easy Care, 20 Piece Non-Stick Pots and Pans Cookware Set for 20% off.

- Food Storage Container Set of 4 for just $16.

- Maxkare Electric Throw Blanket over 50% off.

- MOOSOO Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for over $200 off.

