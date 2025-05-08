ABC7 Listens: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we want to spotlight the importance of good mental health and help reduce the stigma surrounding our mental health.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, ABC7 hosted a roundtable conversation to highlight the importance of mental wellness and help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

The panel featured Dr. Nicole Stelter, a licensed marriage and family therapist and Behavioral Health Director at Blue Shield of California, and Juan Acosta, a mental health advocate and public speaker. Both are committed to building a better Bay Area by promoting mental health education and emphasizing the importance of emotional well-being.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, click here for supportive resources.

Watch the full discussion in the media player above.