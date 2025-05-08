ABC7 Listens: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, ABC7 hosted a roundtable conversation to highlight the importance of mental wellness and help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
The panel featured Dr. Nicole Stelter, a licensed marriage and family therapist and Behavioral Health Director at Blue Shield of California, and Juan Acosta, a mental health advocate and public speaker. Both are committed to building a better Bay Area by promoting mental health education and emphasizing the importance of emotional well-being.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, click here for supportive resources.
Watch the full discussion in the media player above.