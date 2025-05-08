ABC7 Listens: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'

24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Kristen Sze
Thursday, May 8, 2025 10:58PM
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we want to spotlight the importance of good mental health and help reduce the stigma surrounding our mental health.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In celebration of Mental Health Awareness Month, ABC7 hosted a roundtable conversation to highlight the importance of mental wellness and help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

The panel featured Dr. Nicole Stelter, a licensed marriage and family therapist and Behavioral Health Director at Blue Shield of California, and Juan Acosta, a mental health advocate and public speaker. Both are committed to building a better Bay Area by promoting mental health education and emphasizing the importance of emotional well-being.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, click here for supportive resources.

Watch the full discussion in the media player above.

