ABC7 reporter Lyanne Melendez honored with award at Latino Heritage Month Celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A very special honor was given to a member of our ABC7 team.

ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez received the Dolores Huerta Award for her many contributions to local journalism.

Thursday night, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders co-hosted the 2024 Latino Heritage Month Celebration and Awards Ceremony.

"I don't think she gets recognized enough for the work that she does and the value that she brings," Breed said of Melendez. "But more importantly the barriers that she removed to allow for other women, not just Latina women, but women of color in general to be a part of this world that typically was not open to so many of us."

As Melendez accepted the award, she shared a story about when she knew she wanted to get into journalism.

Melendez grew up in Puerto Rico and joined ABC7 in June 1994 as a general assignment reporter. She brought years of experience to the ABC7 newsroom, covering everything from breaking news to homelessness to education and more.