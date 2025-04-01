'Abbott Elementary' teams up with biotech company to bring mobile science lab to SJ students

ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary" teamed up with the company MilliporeSigma to bring a mobile science lab to students at a San Jose elementary school.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The teachers at the fictional "Abbott Elementary" will do anything to give their students access to exciting learning opportunities.

In that spirit, the ABC sitcom teamed up with the company MilliporeSigma to bring a mobile science lab to students at Ernesto Galarza Elementary School in San Jose.

This year's experiments centered around introducing students to AI.

"The kids are really loving this year's experiments. They're having a lot of fun learning how AI is similar to the human brain, they're getting very excited about trying to decipher the difference between an AI image and a real image."

This is the seventh annual nationwide tour for the "Curiosity Cube," a solar powered science lab.

The goal of the tour is to reach more than 26,000 young students.

