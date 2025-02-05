Advocates fight to keep controversial bike lanes in San Mateo from being cleared for more parking

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- "Keep the bike lanes in place." That's the hope of bicycle advocates in San Mateo.

At the center of the discussion is Humboldt Street, a long and busy corridor in the city near several schools.

San Mateo resident Allison MacQueen has always been a cyclist. Her daughter Violet attends North Shoreview Montessori.

"I have biked to Caltrain from where I live to get the city for my work for over 10 years. But when a student was hit by a car around the corner from my house, I kind of became an activist. He's OK, but it just really hit home," MacQueen said.

On Monday night, city council members received a presentation from city staff on what the impact bike lanes have had on Humboldt Street. One part of the study said 76% of residents living on Humboldt had a negative impact.

Two years ago, the bike lanes were installed, removing well over 100 parking spaces.

"We have no place to park in the evening. It's chaos. I've heard of people fighting overparking spaces. Not only were the 170 parking spaces removed, but we're losing even more due to the daylighting laws," one speaker said.

City staff presented five alternatives on how officials can move forward. One option is to create what's called a "bicycle boulevard" where parking is restored. But instead of separate lanes, bikes and cars would share the road. Another option is completely removing all the bike lanes from the corridor. Safe streets advocate Mike Swire is calling for the cheapest option: keeping the bike lanes as is.

"We've got so many other uses of the money. I just don't think taxpayers want to spend money. Potholes--we have so many potholes on the street. And instead, we're spending money to rip out bikes lanes, potentially, from the paving budget. It makes no sense," Swire said.

Public comment went on for hours. City councilmembers did not vote on any of the options.

They will direct staff to narrow down the list.