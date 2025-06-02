Air quality advisory issued for Bay Area due smoke from Canadian wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area is under an air quality advisory on Monday and Tuesday due to wildfire smoke drifting through the region from Canadian wildfires.

Smoky and hazy skies are expected, and air quality may become unhealthy, according to the Bay Area Air District.

The smoke stems from wildfires burning in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba provinces.

"Conditions can change rapidly and the amount and location of smoke at ground level is hard to predict," the air district said in an advisory.

Real-time smoke pollution levels for local areas can be found on the U.S. EPA's Fire and Smoke Map.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants, and exposure is unhealthy, even for short periods of time, the air district said.

If possible, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside. Residents can reduce their exposure to smoke by setting their car vent systems to re-circulate. The use of indoor air filtration or going to a Clean Air Center or other location with filtered air, such as a library or mall, can also help reduce smoke exposure.

Air District officials said smoke can irritate eyes and airways, and cause coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Elderly persons, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

A Spare the Air advisory has not been issued; pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard.