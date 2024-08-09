Air quality advisory issued for Bay Area through Saturday due to wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended Friday's air quality advisory through Saturday.

The district blamed the advisory on smoke from wildfires in the western U.S and Canada.

"An inversion layer combined with local pollution and residual smoke from fires in the western U.S. and Canada is impacting air quality in the Bay Area," the district said in a statement.

The district said conditions can change rapidly and the location and amount of smoke at ground level is hard to predict. The public can check for real-time smoke pollution levels in their local area with the U.S. EPA's fire and smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov.

MAP:Track wildfires across California

The district said Bay Area residents should protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, and temperatures allow, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Residents can also reduce their exposure to smoke by setting air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside. The use of indoor air filtration or going to a clean air center or other location with filtered air, such as a library or mall, can also help reduce smoke exposure.

The district said it will closely monitor air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts. Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard, so no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.