1 hurt in shooting on northbound I-680 in Alamo, CHP says

ALAMO, Calif. -- A person was wounded in a shooting on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Alamo early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 12:25 a.m. near Stone Valley Road, CHP Sergeant Andrew Barclay said.

Officials learned that when the car, a Tesla 3, was first shot at, the driver exited the freeway at Stone Valley Road, where they were then fired upon again shortly after. This led to the victim being hit in the head by a bullet, police say.

Officers reportedly spoke to the victim after arriving at the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim is listed in stable condition as of 9 a.m. and is expected to survive.