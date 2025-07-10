24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 hurt in shooting on northbound I-680 in Alamo, CHP says

Bay City News logo
Thursday, July 10, 2025 4:34PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

ALAMO, Calif. -- A person was wounded in a shooting on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Alamo early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The shooting reportedly occurred around 12:25 a.m. near Stone Valley Road, CHP Sergeant Andrew Barclay said.

Officials learned that when the car, a Tesla 3, was first shot at, the driver exited the freeway at Stone Valley Road, where they were then fired upon again shortly after. This led to the victim being hit in the head by a bullet, police say.

Officers reportedly spoke to the victim after arriving at the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim is listed in stable condition as of 9 a.m. and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2025 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW