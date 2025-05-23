Pres. Trump moves forward with plan to turn Alcatraz back into federal prison, report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Donald Trump is moving forward with his plan to turn Alcatraz back into a federal prison -- despite most experts believing it to be unrealistic.

RELATED: Trump says he will reopen notorious Alcatraz prison in San Francisco

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Prisons visited the island last week. That's according to the Chronicle, which adds that more officials are set to visit in the coming weeks.

The island has been closed as a prison since the 60s.

Officials shuttered it because of how expensive it was to maintain.

The president said he wants to reopen and expand the prison to house "the most ruthless and violent offenders."

MORE: Tourists, politicians and former inmate sound off on Trump's proposal to reopen Alcatraz as a prison