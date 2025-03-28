'Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip' celebrates culture and bad luck

"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" is an unforgettable ride with laughter and appreciation of Mexican culture. Steam now on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- The new Disney+ movie "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" follows eleven-year-old Alexander and his multigenerational Mexican-American family as they embark on a vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol.

Eva Longoria, who plays Alexander's mom, Val told On The Red Carpet the film is "an adventure from beginning to end," driven by the family's ongoing bad luck. Longoria added, "With family, you can overcome anything," despite the chaos that ensues on their trip.

"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" is more than just a comedy-it celebrates Mexican culture and the importance of family. Paulina Chávez, who plays Mia in the film, expressed her pride in being part of a project that honors her heritage. "I'm so honored to be in a movie that celebrates my culture in the most beautiful way."

Thom Nemer, the young star who plays Alexander, explained how he learned more about Mexican culture throughout the production. He echoed Longoria's sentiment, stating that "family is everything." The film is a reminder that no matter how bad things may seem, the love and support of family can get you through.

When asked about their favorite scenes in the film, Longoria couldn't help but laugh about the infamous skunk scene, where the family gets sprayed by a real skunk while in their RV. "The skunk scene in the RV with the real skunk was real comedy," she said, giving fans a sneak peek into the hilarity that unfolds.

The cast also shared their own road trip memories. Jesse Garcia, who plays Alexander's dad, Frank, recounted a particularly memorable and unfortunate experience. Garcia shared a story from a trip to Texas, where he failed to stop for gas. "I ran out of gas, and I ended up paying $20, $25 a gallon," he recalled.

Stream "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" on Disney+ now!