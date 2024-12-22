Alfa Anderson, 'Chic' vocalist and disco legend, dies at 77

Alfa Anderson, the lead vocalist of the iconic 1970s band Chic, has died, according to reports. She was 77.

Alfa Anderson, the lead vocalist of the iconic 1970s band Chic, has died, according to reports. She was 77.

Alfa Anderson, the lead vocalist of the iconic 1970s band Chic, has died, according to reports. She was 77.

Alfa Anderson, the lead vocalist of the iconic 1970s band Chic, has died, according to reports. She was 77.

LOS ANGELES -- Alfa Anderson, best known for being one of the lead vocalists of the iconic 1970s band Chic, has died, according to reports. She was 77.

The singer's death was announced Saturday. She reportedly died earlier this week.

Niles Rodgers, the founder of Chic, posted about Anderson's death on Instagram, posting a montage of photos from her career.

Chic had several massive hits, including "Le Freak," "I Want Your Love" and "Good Times."

Anderson became a lead singer when one of the band's original leads left the group in 1978.

It's unclear how Anderson died.