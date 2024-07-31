Head to Hawaii's Big Island for year-round tropical temperatures

There is a world of history and diversity to experience on Hawaii's Big Island, here's what to expect on your next trip.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hawaii, The Big Island is full of rich culture, delicious food, active volcanoes and natural beauty!

The Big Island is popular for its year-round tropical temperatures and picturesque beaches, while its diverse terrains provide inspiration at every turn.

Visitors can tour unforgettable spots like Mauna Kea. In fact, many people don't realize that Mauna Kea is actually the world's tallest mountain.

The summit of Mauna Kea is one of the best sites in the world for astronomical observation.

There is a world of history and diversity to experience on this island that invites you to explore, discover and celebrate.

