Malama is an integral part of Hawaiian culture

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There is much more to vacationing than just having fun in the sun. You can turn your trip into a meaningful volunteer opportunity.

Mlama" means "to take care of and protect." As a traveler, it's important to remember that Hawaii is home to Native Hawaiians and kama'ina...locals.

On your next visit, be sure to treat the land with respect and leave it better than you found it.

There are many ways to make a difference during your trip. You can participate in a beach cleanup, work in a taro patch, help in a food bank, care for a coastal dune, plant trees and restore gardens. The volunteer opportunities are endless!

