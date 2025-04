More than $1 million raised at San Jose's A Bright Night Gala for Alzheimer's research, services

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It was purple power as dozens gathered to raise awareness about Alzheimer's in San Jose on Saturday night.

The Alzheimer's Association held its annual A Bright Night Gala to raise money for research and supportive services.

ABC7's Zach Fuentes and Amanda del Castillo were the emcees.

They raised more than $1 million!