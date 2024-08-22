Here's a look at Amazon's new AI hub in downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At the epicenter of artificial intelligence, Amazon is bringing talent together at their new pop-up space.

In downtown San Francisco, Amazon Web Services opened their 'Generative AI Hub' Wednesday night.

It's a pop-up space where entrepreneurs, startups, founders and developers can collaborate.

Adam Seligman is the AWS Vice President of Developer Experience.

"Generative AI is kind of a like a new thing for all of us, so we're all trying to figure out not just chat but how to build really valuable, useful applications," Seligman said.

He hopes the hub can be a space for minds to experiment and learn.

"We're actually in six cities around the world, but I think this is the flagship if you look at the energy here," Seligman said.

AI art was on display. A robotic arm by Acrylic Robotics uses software that can mimic real brushstrokes. Artists can make a design and then sell it to multiple buyers.

Another demonstration was held by Claire Silver, an artist who did a Q &A using her holographic avatar.

We spoke with Jamie Neuwirth, head of startups at Anthropic.

"It's great to have something in San Francisco where people can come in person, a lot of creative folks building new things asking a lot of questions, again all of these tools are so new and so having a space where people can work together and collaborate -- especially on Market Street is really exciting," Neuwirth said.

At the kick-off event, instead of ordering a cocktail at the bar, people were lined up to plug in ingredients of what they'd like to drink at a generative AI mixologist by Amazon Bedrock, which then printed out a recipe for bartenders to make.

Tech analyst Mark Vena, CEO of SmartTech Researach, thinks this hub will be a good test bed for smaller scale companies.

"They do listen to developers, what they don't like what they do like and I just think it's going to be a very interesting experience... especially for small companies that want to develop applications that just don't want to hire 50 people," Vena said.

Just last week, Vena attended the AI4 conference in Las Vegas.

"It was completely attended by not technical people, but by small businesses, government, local officials, who really want to find out hey how can I make AI a better part of our operation," Vena said.

Autonomous robots will roam Market Street to promote the new hub that will be open until mid-October.