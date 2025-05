Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl abducted from Oakland; suspects considered armed and dangerous

The CHP has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl abducted from Oakland Tuesday. They say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl abducted from Oakland Tuesday afternoon.

CHP officials say 2-year-old Amira Coleman was last seen at around 12:36 p.m. on 39th and Adeline streets in Oakland.

Amira is 1' 5" tall and 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink top.

The CHP says the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

