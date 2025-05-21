24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Amber Alert deactivated: 2-year-old girl abducted from Oakland has been found, CHP says

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 12:36PM
An Amber Alert has been deactivated after a 2-year-old girl allegedly abducted from Oakland by her biological parents was found safe, the CHP said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Amber Alert has been deactivated after an abducted 2-year-old from Oakland was found safe, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities say the girl's paternal grandmother has full custody.

Tuesday afternoon, her biological mother and father showed up near her home at 39th and Adeline Street.

Oakland police told ABC7 the girl's grandmother was assaulted by the parents with a gun and knife and they took her.

The grandmother should be okay.

The CHP did not release details about where the girl was found or if her parents were arrested.

