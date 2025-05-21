Amber Alert deactivated: 2-year-old girl abducted from Oakland has been found, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Amber Alert has been deactivated after an abducted 2-year-old from Oakland was found safe, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities say the girl's paternal grandmother has full custody.

Tuesday afternoon, her biological mother and father showed up near her home at 39th and Adeline Street.

Oakland police told ABC7 the girl's grandmother was assaulted by the parents with a gun and knife and they took her.

The grandmother should be okay.

The CHP did not release details about where the girl was found or if her parents were arrested.