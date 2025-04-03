'American Idol' announces Easter Sunday special

From left to right: "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest and judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are seen on the set of "American Idol."

"American Idol" is getting ready to celebrate Easter Sunday with a special "Songs of Faith" episode.

The twenty finalists will perform faith-inspired songs as they move forward in their quest to become the next American Idol.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood will also be taking the stage to each perform songs.

And there will be some very special guests, including Grammy winner CeCe Winans, alongside "Idol" alum Roman Collins, "American Idol's" artist in residence Jelly Roll, acclaimed Christian artist Brandon Lake, and The Brown Four.

The three-hour "Songs of Faith" episode airs Easter Sunday, April 20 at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC.

Before that, you can watch the "Hollywood Week: Showstopper" episode Sunday, April 6. Then Jelly Roll makes his "Idol" debut as artist in residence Monday, April 7.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

