'American Idol' down to top 3 after latest round of eliminations

"American Idol" is now down to its top three contestants following a tough night of competition.

LOS ANGELES -- Three young singers are now preparing to compete on the "American Idol" season finale Sunday night after two other hopefuls were sent home in the latest round of eliminations on Monday.

"They've all done so well. They're going to have a good career," host Ryan Seacrest said, summing up a night of tough competition with the final five.

By the end of the show, we learned either John Foster of Louisiana, Breanna Nix from Texas or Mississippi's Jamal Roberts will be our next "American Idol."

The finalists couldn't do press because they had to go right to work. But the eliminated contestants did share their thoughts about the "Idol" experience and making it almost all the way.

"I got an incredible experience and I'm very grateful to have had all the publicity and all of the support from my fans," Slater Nalley said.

"I've got a lot of music in the chamber that I can't wait to put out to the world. And so being able to put that out and share my stories through song again -- and I can't wait to get out there and play a good round of golf, you know? That's going to be a lot of fun," Thunderstorm Artis said.

"We've done a really good job of putting people through that were incredibly talented and that makes it hard at this point of the competition because people have to go home," said judge Carrie Underwood.

Now the fans will decide which of these three voices gets the title of "American Idol."

"You never know how it's going to shake out. I feel like there's always shockers on this show," Underwood said.

"They've got their followers. They've got their real core group and all you have to do now is just vote to make sure that core person gets in," said judge Lionel Richie.

"They've got a lot of performances on the finale night, and I think America votes with their eyes and their ears and their hearts and their emotions, and we'll see who tugs on all those at the same time," said judge Luke Bryan.

The big three-hour season finale of "American Idol" is Sunday night. We'll see various stars showing up to perform with the contestants, including Patti LaBelle, The Goo Goo Dolls, Jessica Simpson, Josh Groban and even Salt N Pepa!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.