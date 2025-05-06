'American Idol' top 7 revealed after latest elimination

LOS ANGELES -- "American Idol" is now down to its top seven contestants.

It was down to six for a moment, but the judges got to save one of the eliminated singers.

Mattie Pruitt was the judges' save Monday night. That meant former judges' save Josh King was eliminated.

"This gave me wonderful experience on performing in front of massive live audiences again," King said. "I got to feel crowds again. It's such a wonderful feeling."

The seven remaining competitors feel pretty wonderful, too.

"It's basically how bad do you want it at this point," contestant Jamal Roberts said. "I want it real bad so I got to keep pushing, and I gotta keep doing what I'm doing now."

The judges have been impressed with this crop of contestants all season.

"I think they have been moved - emotionally moved - more so by these performers than maybe ever in the past," host Ryan Seacrest said.

"I want them to shine," judge Carrie Underwood said. "I feel like that's where we're all coming from. We want these hopefuls to do a great job."

Next week, it's two nights of Disney, with guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda.

With double nights of Disney, there are also double eliminations. On Sunday night, it goes from the top seven to the top five and then on Monday night only three go on to the big finale.

