Matthew Muller pleads guilty to 1993 kidnapping, sex assault at NorCal lake

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Convicted sex offender Matthew Muller on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges relating to a kidnapping and sexual assault in Folsom in 1993.

He was 16 at the time.

He is already serving two life sentences for crimes in the South Bay, and a 40-year sentence for the 2015 kidnapping and sexual assault of Denise Huskins, which Vallejo police initially called a hoax.