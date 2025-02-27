Andrew Tate and brother's travel restrictions lifted, Romanian officials say

The charges against the Tates remain in force, Romanian officials said.

Romanias organized crime agency issued a statement Thursday saying court restrictions prohibiting controversial influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate from leaving Romania while awaiting trial have now been lifted, clearing the way for them to fly.

Romanian media reports said the two had left the country aboard a private jet headed to the United States.

Andrew Tate waves as he exits the Bucharest Tribunal with his brother Tristan, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File

The charges against the Tates remain in force, and they will be expected to return to Romania for court appearances, said the statement from the agency, Romanias Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism, or DIICOT.

The brothers have been confined to Romania since late 2022 when they were arrested on human trafficking, sexual abuse, money laundering and forming an organized criminal group.

They were charged in 2023 and have denied the charges.

The Tates departure follows reports Trump administration officials had lobbied Romania to lift a travel ban on them while they are awaiting trial.

