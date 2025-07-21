Anger over Lake Tahoe black bear being euthanized after run-ins with humans

A Lake Tahoe black bear was euthanized after officials say it had become aggressive, but one activist says humans should be held responsible.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The euthanizing of a Lake Tahoe black bear is prompting a call to action.

Officials say the bear had become aggressive and had far too many encounters with humans, but one activist says this bear would probably still be alive if humans were more responsible.

"We can't understand why they would be just killing bears rather than holding people responsible," said Ann Bryant, Executive Director of the BEAR League.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife euthanized the bear earlier this month, accusing it of years of aggressive behavior.

Bryant says the problem is more with people not getting the message.

"There isn't a bear in Tahoe that wouldn't open a car door that's not locked. If there's food in there, that's not a crime. That's called a soft entry," she said. "That's not a break-in bear. That's not a problem bear. That's not a nuisance bear. That is a 100% normal bear. People are not being told to lock up your trash. Secure your food. Don't leave your car doors open."

Officials say wildlife officers were responding to reports of a bear causing what was described as "extensive damage" to an unoccupied home in the Meeks Bay community. When they arrived, they immediately recognized the bear with the ear tag number 717.

In a statement, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said: "Based on its concerning behavior, property damage, and repeated negative encounters with humans, the bear was approved for lethal removal."

"When bears do that because people don't get the food out and lock the doors," said Bryant. "That's not the bear's fault. That's an invitation to the bears to open the door and go in."

Officials say it was unfortunate, but necessary to put the bear down, adding the bear's body was left to decompose in the forest, and that its skull was taken for research purposes.