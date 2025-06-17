Celebrity chef Anne Burrell, Food Network star, dies at 55

Chef Anne Burrell, best known as the longtime co-host of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America," has died. She was 55.

Her representatives confirmed the news to ABC News on Tuesday, stating that Burrell died earlier Tuesday morning at her home in New York. No cause of death has been shared at this time.

In a statement, Burrell's family remembered her as "a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend."

"Her smile lit up every room she entered," the statement read. "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Food Network also honored the late chef in a separate statement.

"Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent -- teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," the network stated. "Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Born Sept. 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, Burrell developed a passion for cooking early on, inspired by her mother's home-cooked meals and TV icon Julia Child.

She earned a degree in English and Communications from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, before pursuing her culinary education at the Culinary Institute of America, graduating in 1996.

She went on to study in Italy at the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners, where she honed her love for Italian cuisine through apprenticeships across the country.

Upon returning to the U.S. in 1998, Burrell worked as a sous chef at Felidia in Manhattan under Lidia Bastianich and later led the kitchen at Savoy in SoHo, where she crafted Mediterranean-inspired dishes over an open wood fire.

After several years in the restaurant world, she transitioned to teaching at the Institute of Culinary Education for over three years. She later returned to kitchens and began her television career as a sous chef on "Iron Chef America," eventually landing her own Emmy-nominated show, "Secrets of a Restaurant Chef," which ran for nine seasons.

Burrell became a staple on Food Network, appearing in shows including "Chopped," "Chef Wanted" and "Food Network Star," most recently competing in "House of Knives" in 2025.

She also authored two cookbooks, including the New York Times bestseller "Cook Like a Rock Star."

Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, whom she married in October 2021, and his son Javier; her mother Marlene; her sister Jane and Jane's children Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; and her brother Ben.