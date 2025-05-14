Annual Asian American Stories Awards kicks off AAPI Heritage Month in Bay Area

The second annual Asian American Stories Award Ceremony took place in Milpitas, marking the commencement of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The second annual Asian American Stories Award Ceremony took place in Milpitas, marking the commencement of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The second annual Asian American Stories Award Ceremony took place in Milpitas, marking the commencement of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The second annual Asian American Stories Award Ceremony took place in Milpitas, marking the commencement of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a night celebrating storytelling, culture and community in Milpitas. The second annual Asian American Stories Award Ceremony took place Thursday evening at H.L. Peninsula Restaurant in Milpitas, marking the commencement of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

ABC7 News is a sponsor of the event, organized by Silicon Valley Community Media and Ding Ding TV. The event honored winners of the 2025 Asian American Stories Video Contest, themed "My Gift to America." The contest attracted 93 submissions from participants aged nine to 102, representing over 20 ethnic groups across the United States, including Filipino, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Indian, Cambodian, and Japanese communities.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim and California Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens co-hosted the evening, which featured cultural performances and a charity auction raising tens of thousands of dollars. Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi was recognized, along with former ABC7 News reporter David Louie.

The event drew over 400 attendees, including community leaders, elected officials and young people, all gathered to celebrate the diverse narratives and contributions of Asian Americans. The ceremony underscored the importance of sharing personal stories to foster understanding and unity.

For more information on the contest and to view the winning entries, click here.