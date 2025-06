Crews responding to 2-alarm brush fire burning near Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE is responding to a 2-alarm brush fire burning near Antioch off of Somersville Road.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. and has now burned at least 150 acres.

According to CAL FIRE's website, there are at least two helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.