Incumbent Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe responds as he trails Ron Bernal in Antioch mayor race

The mayor of Antioch may soon be out of a job. Initial results show Ron Bernal with a large lead over the incumbent Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe.

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- The mayor of Antioch may soon be out of a job.

Initial results show Ron Bernal with a large lead over the incumbent Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe.

Hernandez-Thorpe has been involved in some controversies in his political career including one involving the city's police department.

He was also arrested for DUI in 2022.

ABC7 spoke to him Wednesday morning.

"One thing I can say is that we leave Antioch a stronger, better place than it was 4 years ago. And so, you know, we have a mental health crisis response team. We've hired 40 new police officers after the racist text messaging scandal. And we've opened a hotel to accommodate our homeless population. We just got a grant from the State for $6.8 million. So I'm confident and hopeful that we've built a strong foundation, so that the that the new mayor and the new City Council can build from."

He thinks they've built a strong foundation, as it relates to public safety the new administration will be able to build off.

He says thank you to Antioch residents for allowing him to serve on the city council for 8 years.

ABC7 reached out to Ron Bernal for comment, but have not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon.