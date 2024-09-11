Apple juice recall expands to products sold at Aldi, BJ's, Walgreens due to elevated arsenic levels

More than 9,500 cases of 100% apple juice that were sold at Walmart have been recalled due to high levels of arsenic.

A recall on apple juice due to potentially harmful levels of arsenic has expanded to include more brands sold at several additional retailers across the country.

The initial voluntary recall by Refresco Beverages was first announced in a class 2 enforcement report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month and included 9,535 cases of Great Value 100% Apple Juice sold at Walmart. On Monday, the recall was updated to a total of 133,500 cases of juice, which were sold at several stores in addition to Walmart, under varying brand names.

According to the FDA's report, the recalled product "contains inorganic arsenic above action level set in guidance to industry."

"The safety of consumers is always our top priority," the Tampa, Florida-based Refresco Beverages said in a new statement on its website. "On August 23, 2024, out of an abundance of caution, we voluntarily initiated a recall of some select lots of 100% apple juice products produced using supplier provided concentrate when we became aware that previously manufactured product contained inorganic arsenic slightly above the FDA's 10 ppb (parts per billion) action level as set by the FDA in June 2023 in the FDA Final Guidance to Industry on Action Level for Inorganic Arsenic in Apple Juice."

"At this time there are no reported incidents caused by these products," the statement continued. "We are working diligently to address the situation and encourage consumers to check the FDAs recall list ... and use the information on their site to determine if they are in possession of products that fall within this proactive, voluntary recall."

Apple juice recall expands to more brands, retailers

The newly expanded recall now includes juice that was sold at Aldi, BJ's Wholesale Club, Market Basket, Walgreens and Weis Markets, under brands such as Nice! 100% Apple Juice and Clover Valley 100% Apple Juice, among others.

Click here for the full list of affected products from the FDA.

Originally, the Great Value brand apple juice sold at Walmart in 25 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia was the only brand recalled by Refresco Beverages.

Product details of recalled apple juice by store

The first wave of contaminated Great Value beverages in question were sold in six-packs of 8-ounce plastic bottles with the UPC code 0-78742-29655-5. The product had a "best if used by" date code of DEC2824 CT89-6.

All of the products were produced by Tampa, Florida-based Refresco Beverages US Inc.

Below, see details for the items included in the newly expanded recall.

Walmart

Recalled products sold at Walmart include Great Value 8-ounce Apple Juice in six-pack plastic bottles with "best if used by" dates of Dec. 26 and Dec. 27, 2024, and Great Value 96-ounce Apple Juice with "best by" dates of Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, 2024.

The six-pack juice bottles were sold in stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The 96-ounce containers were sold in Walmart stores in Indiana, Ohio, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico and Virginia.

Aldi

Aldi is recalling Nature's Nectar 64-ounce plastic bottles of 100% Apple Juice with "best by" dates of March 26 and 27, 2025. This product bears the UPC code 4099100036381 and was sold at Aldi stores in 16 states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to a press release from Aldi U.S.

Walgreens

Walgreens is recalling Nice! 100% Apple Juice 64-ounce bottles with a March 25, 2025, "best by" date. The products were sold in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Key Food

Key Food is recalling Urban Meadow 100% Apple Juice sold in 64-ounce bottles with a March 26, 2025, "best by" date. The products were sold in Pennsylvania stores.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club is recalling Wellsley Farms 100% Apple Juice 96-ounce bottles with a "best by" date of March 26, 2025. These products were sold in Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

Dollar General

Dollar General is recalling Clover Valley 100% Apple Juice with a "best by" date of March 27, 2025. The product was sold at the discount retailer locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, New York, Ohio and South Carolina.

Weis

Weis 100% Apple Juice 64-ounce bottles with a "sell by"' date of March 25, 2025, are also impacted by the expanded recall. The products were sold at stores in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Market Basket

The supermarket chain is recalling Market Basket 100% Apple Juice from concentrate in 64-ounce plastic bottles with the "best by" date March 25, 2025. The impacted product was sold in Maine.

Lidl

Lidl is recalling Solevita 100% Apple Juice 64-ounce plastic bottles with the "best by" date March 27, 2025. This product was sold in Virginia.

Company responds to apple juice recalled over arsenic levels

In an earlier statement to ABC News when the recall was first initiated, a representative for Refresco said, "We are aware that certain lots of the 100% apple juice we previously manufactured contains inorganic arsenic slightly above the FDA's 10 ppb (parts per billion) action level in the FDA Final Guidance to Industry on Action Level for Inorganic Arsenic in Apple Juice, which aims at reducing the dietary exposure of contaminants to as low as possible. As a result, impacted products are being voluntarily recalled."

The statement continued, "At this time there are no reported complaints or incidents of illness caused by the product. Per the FDA, it is not possible to completely prevent arsenic from entering the food supply, yet exposure to high levels of inorganic arsenic can have adverse health effects."

The representative added that "the safety of consumers and the satisfaction of our customers are our top priorities" and that the company is "working diligently to address the situation."