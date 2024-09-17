World's 1st solar-electric vehicle visits San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The world's first self-charging solar car is being showcased here in San Francisco.

The hybrid car is made by Aptera Motors.

It runs on solar power, but can also be charged with electricity.

The company says it can go up to 40 miles per day when running only on solar, and up to 1,000 miles on a single electric charge.

"Aptera is going to be coming out in Q2 of next year, so we're really excited. That's why we're up here in San Francisco for the first time, to drum up some buzz for the launch next year. So you're going to start seeing these all over the place. We already have 48,000 reservations, so far. So over 500 of those are in San Francisco alone," said Chris McCammon, Head of Content at Aptera Motors.

Aptera Motors is trying to get funding to create a mass-production facility down in Carlsbad.

The vehicle is expected to cost around $35,000.

That is much more affordable than the average electric vehicle.