Here's why coffee prices are going up in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's not just eggs, but coffee prices are at an all-time high.

In February, the cost of Arabica coffee futures, which sets the current price for a cup of joe, more than doubled to $4.30 per pound from $2 per pound the same time last year.

SF Gate reports that price is being passed on to consumers with several Bay Area cafes and roasters increasing prices.

Severe weather is blamed for taking a toll on global coffee bean harvests.

Bay Area coffee consultant and educator Sandra Elisa Loofbourow told SFGATE as the demand for coffee increases, supply could decline due to climate change's threat on farming regions.

Producers only keep about 10% of value generated by coffee.